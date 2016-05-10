10 maggio 2016

Brands Hatch, 9 May 2016 – Ferrari customer teams collected three wins in the second round of the Blancpain Sprint Cup at Brands Hatch. 30 degrees, clear blue skies, thousands of enthusiastic race fans lining the grass banking: the Brands Hatch Main Race - round three of the 2016 Blancpain GT Series - had all the ingredients of a classic encounter. That was especially true when the drivers took it upon themselves to reward their fans with some of the world’s best GT racing. Winner of the overall qualifying race were Bernd Schneider and Jules Szymkowiak (HTP Mercedes) while in the main the key players were Enzo Ide and Christopher Mies (Team WRT Belgian Club Audi) but Ferrari crews managed to dominate in Pro-Am and Am Cup classes. Pro-Am Cup. In the Pro-Am Cup Misano and Monza class winner Michal Broniszewski, second in the qualifying race behind Jean-Luc Beaubelique and Morgan Moullin-Traffort (Akka ASP Mercedes), made the best start to quickly move his #11 Kessel Racing Ferrari into the lead. Co-driver Giacomo Piccini looked equally untroubled before contact with another car forced him to pull out all the stops in the final laps to cross the line first. He won in front of the Mercedes while third, just like in qualifying race, was the No. 66 458 Italia GT3 of Steve Parrow and Daniel Keilwitz racing under the Black Pearl Racing Colors. Am Cup. Claudio Sdanewitsch and Stéphane Lemeret's main aim for this weekend was to score important points for the Am Cup, and the German-Belgian pairing looked set to do exactly that up until Lémeret was caught by the battling leaders in the final minutes of the race. The Belgian needed some good reflexes to keep out of their way, and managed to get to the end without further incidents. The AF Corse crew was also the winner of the qualifying race on Saturday. Next Sprint Cup race is at Nurburgring at the beginning of July.