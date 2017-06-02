Zolder, 2 June 2017 – The Blancpain Sprint Series third round of the 2017 season takes places this weekend at the Zolder circuit, in Belgium. Four Ferrari 488 GT3 are due to start in two different categories.

Pro-Am Cup.

Three 488 GT3s will be competing in the Pro-Am Cup. On the no. 11 of Kessel Racing Michael Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini are at the wheel while in the same class, the car of Kessel Racing TP12 will be crewed by Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam. On the third 488 GT3, entered by Rinaldi Racing, there will be Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz, leaders of the points standing despite not having scored at Silverstone.

Silver Cup.

The fourth car will be the Ferrari 488 GT3 of AF Corse. Italy’s Lorenzo Casé and Britain’s Phil Quaife will drive it and have everything is needed to get another podium finish after the on collected at Brands Hatch.

Programme and previous races.

The programme includes qualifying on Saturday (at 9,15, 9,37 and 10 CET). On Sunday the Qualifying race is on at 15 while Main Race is at 15.30.