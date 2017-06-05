05 giugno 2017

Zolder, 5 June 2017 – Ferrari and its customer teams picked up four wins over the weekend at Zolder, in the fifth round of the Blancpain GT championship and the third of the Sprint Cup. Kessel Racing shone in Belgium, notching up all the weekend's victories. Saturday. In qualifying on Saturday, Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam were fastest in the Pro-Am Cup class. The 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing TP12 was also unbeatable in the race, with Ferrari filling all the podium positions. Indeed, behind Bhirombhakdi-Van Dam, came Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz, the championship leaders with the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, while third place went to Michael Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini in the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing. The other victory came in the Am Cup class with the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing driven by Stephen Earle and David Perel. In the Silver Cup Phil Quaife and Lorenzo Casé finished fourth in the 488 GT3 of AF Corse. The overall win went to the Audi of WRT crewed by Stuart Leonard and Robin Frijns. Sunday. Broniszewski-Piccini put in a great performance on Sunday to seal their first victory of the season. Bhirombhakdi and Van Dam took second to close in on Mattschull and Keilwitz, who fell short of expectations but still lead the championship standings. The Am Cup saw another win for Earle-Perel, while Quaife and Casé finished second behind the Mercedes of Fabian Schiller and Jules Szymkowiak of HTP Motorsport. The Audi of Belgian Club Team WRT with Markus Winkelhock and Will Stevens was overall winner. The next round is on 23 to 24 June with the Paul Ricard 1000 km, which also counts towards the Blancpain Endurance Cup.