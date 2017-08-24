24 agosto 2017

Budapest, 23 August 2017 – The Blancpain Sprint Cup fourth round of the 2017 season takes places this weekend at the Hungaroring circuit. Four Ferrari 488 GT3 cars are due to start in two different categories. Pro-Am Cup. Three 488 GT3s will be competing in the Pro-Am Cup. On the no. 11 of Kessel Racing Michael Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini are at the wheel while in the same class, the car of Kessel Racing TP12 will be crewed by Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam. On the third 488 GT3, entered by Rinaldi Racing, there will be Alexander Mattschull and Daniel Keilwitz. The three Ferrari crews are leading the championship with Matschull-Keilwitz at 77 points and Bhirombhakdi-Van Dam at 73. Broniszewski-Piccini 15 points behind the leading crew. Silver Cup. The fourth Prancing Horse car will be the Ferrari 488 GT3 of AF Corse. Italy’s Lorenzo Casé and Britain’s Phil Quaife will drive it. The pair is currently P4 in the standings after a difficult start of the season in Misano. Programme and previous races. The programme includes qualifying on Saturday (at 9:40) with the Qualifying Race at 3.50 pm. On Sunday the Main race is 2.20 pm. Ferrari has notched up almost 20 wins at the Hungaroring. The first dates back to 2001, when Didier Terrien and Christian Pescatori won in the FIA GT Championship on the JMB Competition 360 Modena N-GT. The latest was one year ago in the Blancpain Sprint Cup event in Am Cup with Claudio Sdanewitsch and Rino Mastronardi on the AF Corse 488 GT3.