06 maggio 2016

Swanley, 6 May 2016 - Thirty-seven cars are entered for the Blancpain Sprint Cup round at Brands Hatch, reaching the maximum capacity of entries that the pit lane can accommodate for the second round of the season. Top class. This weekend should also see the Sprint debut in the top class of Rinaldi Racing’s brand new Ferrari 488 GT3 in the hands of Marco Seefried and Norbert Siedler. The other car in this class it’s the 458 Italia of AF Corse team driven by Raffaele Giammaria and Ezequiel Perez-Companc. Pro-Am Cup. In the Pro-Am Cup all eyes will be on Michal Broniszewski, winner at Misano, aboard his #11 Kessel Racing Ferrari. At Brands Hatch Broniszewski is again joined by Giacomo Piccini, with whom he was victorious in Misano. The second Ferrari in this class will be the Black Pearl 458 Italia No. 66 of Steve Parrow and Daniel Keilwitz that has moved up to the Pro Am Cup leaving the Am Cup without any entries at Brands Hatch. Timetable. Blancpain Sprint Cup track action at Brands Hatch starts on Saturday 7 May at 9.40 local time (10.40 CET). The opening day features two one-hour free practice sessions, while qualifying takes place at 17 (18 CET). On Sunday May 8th qualifying race starts at 12.05 (13.05 CET) before the main race gets underway at 16.20 (17.20 CET). Previously. Ferrari has a long history at Brand’s Hatch and a very glorious one, having collected more than 50 victories at the Kent circuit. The first dates all the way back to 1960, more specifically the Redex Trophy. That race was won by none other than the great Stirling Moss in a 250 GT SWB fielded by the team owned by Rob Walker, for whom he also raced in Formula 1. The Prancing Horse’s last victory at Brands Hatch was in 2015 when Arwyn Williams and Aaron Scott took first place in the British GT Cup racing on the FF Corse 458 Italia GT3.