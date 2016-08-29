29 agosto 2016

Budapest, 29 August 2016 – Ferrari's Claudio Sdanewitsch and the AF Corse team wrapped things up in the Blancpain Sprint Cup with one race remaining. Perfect weekend. The German driver, who partnered Italy's Rino Mastronardi this weekend, was the star of yet another championship weekend, with wins in the Qualification Race and the Main Race. The Hungaroring weekend got off to a perfect start with qualifying, where the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse took pole and then victory in the Qualification Race. Indeed, the race ended with an all Ferrari podium, with Sdanewitsch and Mastronardi finishing ahead of its sister car of Black Pearl Racing by Rinaldi of Steve Parrow and Christian Hook and the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing crewed by Stephen Earle and David Perel. Main Race. In Sunday's race Sdanewitsch and Mastronardi suffered a scare when they collided with the 488 GT3 of Earle and Perel. The Kessel Racing pair passed the chequered flag in front of the Italo-German crew, but race officials then decided to penalise Earle and Perel, awarding victory to Mastronardi and Sdanewitsch who as a result clinched the title with one race to go. Third place went to the 458 Italia of Black Pearl Racing driven by Parrow and Hook. Pro-Am Cup. On the other side, it is all still to play for in the Pro-Am Cup class title, in which Michal Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini had the first match point. The crew of the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing won the Qualification Race on Saturday (the Audi of Enzo Ide and Christopher Mies claimed overall victory) but on Sunday had to settle for third place behind the two Mercedes of the Akka ASP team of Christophe Bourret and Jean-Philippe Belloc, and Jean-Luc Beaubelique and Morgan Moullin-Trafford. Overall victory went to the Mercedes of HTP Motorsport crewed by Maximilian Buhk and Dominik Baumann. Broniszewski and Piccini enjoy a 26-point lead at the top the standings ahead of Beaubelique-Moullin-Trafford, with just the Barcelona race of 2 October remaining where a maximum of 34 points will be at stake.