09 aprile 2018

Maranello, 9 April 2018 - Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam could not have enjoyed a better start to the season in the Sprint Cup of the Blancpain GT championship. The 488 GT3 drivers of Kessel Racing TP12 notched up a one-two in the Pro-Am class at Zolder in Belgium, taking them to the top of the standings with a perfect score. Race-1. The Thai and Dutch drivers took pole position in both races, winning the first after a big duel with the other 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing, crewed by Michael Broniszewski and Giacomo Piccini. Race-2. On Sunday afternoon the red and yellow 488 GT3 had an even easier win, with a clear lead over nearest rivals Nyls Stievenart and Markus Winkelhock, in the Audi of Sainteloc Racing. Broniszewski and Piccini didn’t quite reach those heights but still sealed a podium finish in third. Next round. The Blancpain GT championship will be back on track on 21 and 22 April at Monza for the first round of the Endurance Cup. The Sprint Cup doesn’t meet again until 5 and 6 May, when the series stops off at Brands Hatch in the UK.