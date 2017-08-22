22 agosto 2017

Gotemba, 21 August 2017 - Ferrari customer teams picked up five podiums in the fourth round of the Blancpain GT Asia championship held last weekend at Fuji Speedway. Race-1. The first of the heats, won by the Lamborghini of CarGuy Racing crewed by Kei Cozzolino and Naoki Yokomizo, offered little in the way of success for Ferrari teams. Indeed, there was just a single top-three finish in the Am/Am class for David Tjiptobiantoro and Gregory Teo Bee Tat, who came second behind the Lamborghini of X-One Motorsports driven by Andrew Haryanto in the T2 Motorsport 488 GT3 car. Race 2. In the second race the 488 GT3s in the Pro/Am class soon redeemed themselves. Rino Mastronardi and Rui Aguas, with the Spirit of Race car no. 38, were involved in a great finale that took the Italian driver from fourth to second place behind Hunter Abbott and Maximilian Buhk in the GruppeM Racing Team,s Mercedes. Hiroaki Nagai and Kota Sasaki took third place in the 488 GT3 of ARN Racing while fourth went to Xin Jiang and Massimiliano Wiser at the wheel of the Spirit of Race car no. 39, which started from pole. Am/Am. In the Am/Am class Teo Bee Tat and Tjiptobiantoro finished third in a race again won by Haryanto. However, the pair held onto their lead in the championship standings. The next round is in Shanghai from 23 to 24 September.