Maranello, 17 May 2016 – The Silverstone 3 Hours, round 2 of the Blancpain Endurance Cup, brought a very good show to the British fans and gave Rinaldi Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 its maiden win in the Am Cup class. Deserved win. The Am Cup could have been won by any number of squads: Team Parker Racing’s Chris Harris (Bentley) dominated the opening stint before spinning away much of his advantage, before the Kaspersky Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia of Garry Kondakov, Alexander Moiseev and Riccardo Ragazzi assumed the lead. But it was Pierre Ehret and Stef Vancampenhoudt who ultimately prevailed aboard their 488, despite the latter only arriving in time for this morning’s qualifying session. Next race. The overall race was won by the HTP Team Mercedes of Dominik Baumann, Jazeman Jaafar and Maximilian Buhk. The next round of the Endurance Cup is on June 24-25 at Circuit Paul Ricard.