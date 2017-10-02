02 ottobre 2017

Barcelona, 2 October 2017 - The Blancpain GT championships season concluded with the 3 hours of Barcelona. Ferrari teams and drivers had reason to be happy both on the Catalan circuit and in the various championship standings. Rinaldi Racing and Kessel Racing were particularly prominent. Am Cup. The track win came in the Am Cup, which was dominated by the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing crewed by Rino Mastronardi and Pierre Ehret. However, a third place for the sister car of Kessel Racing sealed the team and drivers' titles for Jacques Duyver, Marco Zanuttini and David Perel who this season won the most prestigious race, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. The South African driver also collected the overall title, which takes account of the results of both Endurance and Sprint races. Pro-Am Cup. The other Rinaldi Racing entry in Barcelona, the 488 GT3 no. 333 of Alexander Mattschull, Rinat Salikhov and Daniel Keilwitz, sealed the Pro-Am class title in the Endurance Cup with a second place in the race behind the Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport driven by Hunter Abbott, Martin Kodric and Patrick Kujala. Pro. The Pro class race and season were less fortunate overall. The best 488 GT3 was that of SMP Racing whose drivers, Victor Shaytar, Miguel Molina and Davide Rigon, finished in fourth place in the standings.