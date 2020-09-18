Bird, encouraging progress for the race

After the troubles encountered in yesterday’s free practice, the fifth place earned by Sam Bird at the Hyperpole session bodes well for the race start. The overnight set-up work carried out by technicians and engineers on the #71 AF Corse car appears to be a step in the right direction.

“I was pleased with the balance of the car during the Hyperpole”, said Bird. “We made great progress after the night time free practice. Yesterday we weren’t very happy with the behaviour of the car, but the whole team worked on it during the night. We have learned a lot, and this will come in handy during the race”.