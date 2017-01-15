15 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 15 January 2017 - Ferrari did not enjoy a year to remember in the Endurance GT. Indeed, it struggled against its rivals partly due to a frequently uneven Balance of Performance (BoP). The best result of the season came in the Phillip Island race, the first of three in the calendar, in which Tony D’Alberto and Graham Smythe came fourth with the 458 Italia of Maranello Motorsport. Smythe starred in the final race of the season, at Hampton Downs, but was pushed off track by a rival in the final laps ending the race against the barriers.