31 maggio 2016

Phillip Island, 31 May 2016 – The spectacular Phillip Island circuit provided the backdrop to a page in the history of Australian motorsport by hosting the first race of the Australian Endurance GT championship. Ferrari in the spotlight. The Ferrari was among the cars in the spotlight, although the efforts of Tony D’Alberto and Graham Smyth were not rewarded with a podium position. The pair, at the wheel of car number 90 of the Maranello Motorsport team, had to settle for fourth place, just below the podium. The others. The other Ferraris in the race had mixed experiences. The 488 of Peter Edwards and John Bowe took ninth place, while the other 458 Italia in the field, number 8 of Adrian Deitz and Cameron McConville was held back and finished in the trailing positions. The McLaren of the Melbourne team driven by Grant Denyer and Nathan Morcom won the race. The next event is scheduled for late August in Sydney.