24 agosto 2016

Sydney, 24 August 2016 – A strong 25-car grid representing the world's leading automotive brands will descend on Sydney for the inaugural Australian Endurance Championship Sydney Motorsport Park 101 next weekend (August 26 & 27). The event marks the second of four races for 2016 and follows the Phillip Island 101 opener at the end of May. Three Ferraris. Maranello Motorsport is set to field two Ferrari 458 GT3s plus the all-new 488 GT3 for Peter Edwards and John Bowe. Schedule. Qualifying is scheduled for Friday with two sessions, during which each driver heading out to set a time before being averaged to set the grid. Saturday's race will feature two compulsory pit stops throughout the course of the 101-lap journey, with track action getting underway at 8am.