01 aprile 2017

Monza, 1 April 2017 - Ferrari has chosen Motegi Racing Wheels as technical partner for its GT sporting activities. A long-term agreement was signed on Saturday morning in the Ferrari motorhome. At Monza for the signing, which took place at the prologue to the 2017 season that is due to kick off on 16 April at Silverstone, were the Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera, together with Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters, and Jody Groce, President of Wheel Pros, the company that owns Motegi Racing Wheels. Partnership. With this new agreement Ferrari and Motegi Racing Wheels have extended the partnership that began in 2011 when the wheels for the 458 Italia GT3 were developed. In 2017 the 488 GTEs and the 488 GT3s crewed by official Ferrari drivers in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), in the IMSA Championship, the Pirelli World Challenge and in the other series, will be equipped with wheels from Motegi Racing Wheels. Ferrari Challenge . The agreement between Ferrari and Motegi Racing Wheels also includes the Ferrari Challenge, the world's biggest single-make championship, now in its 25th year. The new 488 Challenge cars involved in three championship series, Europe, North America and Asia Pacific (APAC), will sport the US company's wheels. "For Ferrari it is key to have a dynamic technical partner. The GT and Ferrari Challenge competitions are always at the cutting edge in terms of technology and Motegi Racing Wheels enables us to provide our customers with high performance and safe products, which can improve the performance the cars and the work of those who prepare and drive them," said head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, Antonello Coletta.