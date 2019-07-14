Another sixth place for Tempesta Racing at Spielberg

Spielberg 14 luglio 2019

The weekend of GT Open racing held at Spielberg, Austria has concluded with another sixth place finish for the Ferrari of Tempesta Racing in race-2. After a fine qualifying session, Eddie Cheever III started the race from fifth place on the grid, but an awkward position at the Remus Kurve saw him slip to ninth position, fifth in the Pro-Am class. The race proceeded without any major shocks until the mandatory pit stop window opened. As had happened on previous occasions, the Italian left it until the last possible moment to hand over to Froggatt who took the wheel of the 488 GT3 with some 27 minutes still to race. Tempesta Racing’s British driver came back out on track in eleventh place and straight away began battling with Crestani and the other adversaries from the same class in a fairly eventful finish. Things did not work quite in Froggatt’s favour with the driver eventually finishing in sixth spot in the Pro-Am category, twelfth overall. The race in Austria marks the halfway mark in the season scheduled to restart in England the weekend of 7/8 September at Silverstone.