Amato Ferrari, double joy for a historic double win

The most eagerly awaited event of the year lived up to its expectations with 24 hours of pure thrills and spills that rewarded AF Corse's 488 GTEs with exhilarating twin wins in the LMGTE Pro and Am classes. Far from the spotlight, in his customary way, but with eyes gleaming with emotion, Amato Ferrari is unable to hide his sheer joy and satisfaction at the Italian team’s historic result.

“It is a fantastic emotion, we deserve it and, above all, the guys who have done such a fantastic job deserve it”, states Ferrari. “The preparation for the race, the drivers, the team and all the people involved were excellent. I have to thank the drivers from the Pro and Am classes, who are really fantastic, as well as the men and women of Ferrari Competizioni GT for their impeccable support. To triumph on a weekend when the Ferrari President was there to support us is truly splendid and a dream come true.”

A dream that confirms a fourth LMGTE Pro class victory for AF Corse at Le Mans after the triumphs sealed in 2012, 2014 and 2019.