Formula Racing gets on the podium in Abu Dhabi; third win in a row for Rinaldi Racing

Ferrari gets on the podium in the GT class and achieves a one-two in the Am class at the 4 Hours of Abu Dhabi, third act of the Asian Le Mans Series, thanks to the performances of Formula Racing and Rinaldi Racing.

The result was achieved only in the final stages of the race, taking advantage of a drive-through given to the HubAuto Corsa Mercedes for not respecting track limits, which allowed Nicklas Nielsen and his crewmates Alessio Rovera and Johnny Laursen to clinch the third place at the wheel of the Formula Racing 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Behind them was the Rinaldi Racing Ferrari of Rigon-Perel-Mastronardi, third in the second race of the championship, just under ten seconds behind the Danish team. The two Ferrari crews had also tried to take advantage of several Full Course Yellow periods to adopt a more aggressive strategy and aim for the podium.

The #51 AF Corse car driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri got eighth after a comeback, albeit one lap down on the race-winning Porsche number 40. Instead, #54 car driven by Fisichella-Flohr-Castellacci was given two drive-throughs that compromised any chance of a podium finish after another convincing start, thanks to the Roman driver. Thirteenth position for the Kessel Racing 488 GT3 Evo 2020 by Car Guy, with Kimura-Jensen-Ledogar at the wheel.

In the Am series, Christian Hook, Manuel Lauck and Patrick Kujala (Rinaldi Racing) took their third win in three races after crossing the finish line ahead of the Kessel Racing Ferrari driven by Roda-Zollo-Kohmann. With only one race left, Rinaldi Racing mathematically clinches the title in this class