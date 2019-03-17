All round satisfaction for the Spirit of Race drivers

The 1000 Miles of Sebring has concluded with a runner-up spot in the PRO-Am category to the joy and satisfaction of the three Spirit of Race team drivers.

Giancarlo Fisichella: "The episode with Bergmaister was, in my opinion, a normal race accident as I was taking advantage of the fact that he had taken the corner wide to pull alongside him. At that point, however, he narrowed the angle making it impossible for me to avoid contact. It wasn’t something we wanted, but we are still very pleased with the result and with the job done in terms of both teamwork and driving. The pit stops were exceptional with both Francesco (Castellacci, ed.) and Thomas (Flohr, ed.) performing at high level. The car proved to be well-balanced, but I think we are still being hindered by the balance of performance, because we lose a lot of speed on the straights. We have recovered points from all our rivals in the overall standings, and as such, we are looking forward to the rest of the season with confidence”.

Francesco Castellacci: “It was a fantastic race and we all did a great job, especially the crew in the pits who made some really fast pit stops. I'm really proud of Thomas's performance (Flohr, ed.) because, like me, he was on his debut here at Sebring, but although he’s a gentleman, he adapted very quickly to the difficulties of this track. We’ve also worked very well with Giancarlo (Fisichella, ed.) to help Thomas find the pace these days and he made no mistakes. We are therefore very happy also because the result means we are now second in the general standings and we will play our cards at Spa and Le Mans”.

Thomas Flohr: "It was a really tough race, as I was tackling Sebring for the first time. It is a very demanding track, even more so than Le Mans in my opinion. We relied on an extraordinary team, as our pit stops show and on the great feeling that exists between us drivers. I am very satisfied with my second stint and obviously the result because I believe it is well-deserved. I am very proud to have put the Ferrari flag on the podium in such an important race".