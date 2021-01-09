AF Corse to race in the GT World Challenge America

AF Corse is preparing to race in the GT World Challenge America powered by AWS with Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald in their Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 No. 61. Saada won the Ferrari Challenge Coppa Shell North America (2015) and is long-time Ferrari Challenge competitor in the series since 2014. Grunewald took the second spot in the Pirelli World Challenge in 2017.

The new 2021 season of the GT World Challenge America will not lack in excitement for fans. The schedule includes 13 rounds taking place at iconic American tracks.