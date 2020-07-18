AF Corse third fastest at Mugello in CIGT

The Endurance series season of the Italian GT Championship kicked off with qualifying at Mugello in Tuscany, with the Ferraris very competitive from the start.

Pro. AF Corse no. 71 was the fastest of the three 488 GT3s in the official session, setting the third-best time of 5:22.409. The qualifying result is the sum of the times recorded by the three team drivers, Giorgio Roda, Alessio Rovera and Antonio Fuoco.

Pro-Am. The trio of Sean Hudspeth, Mattia Michelotto, Matteo Greco from Easy Race took pole position in the class with the fifth-best overall time, while the other AF Corse Ferrari, no. 21, crewed by Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni, clocked the eighth fastest overall time.

Programme. The race is due to set off at 2:40pm tomorrow, Sunday 19 July.