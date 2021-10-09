AF Corse team champion in DTM

Liam Lawson’s third place and Nick Cassidy’s fifth in Race-1 of the final round of the DTM at the Norisring street circuit saw Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse claim the team title with a race to spare in its debut season in the German series.

The title came at the end of a thrilling race, with plenty of twists and turns, which saw the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s feature prominently for the entire 55 minutes. Lawson, who tops the provisional standings with 224 points compared to 206 for Kelvin Van der Linde and 205 for Maximilian Götz, the winner of today’s race, came to Nuremberg having mathematically secured the “Junior” title.



AF Corse’s DTM team title is a fitting reward for an excellent season in the balanced and competitive German championship. With 364 points and an 82-point lead over the runner-up, the Piacenza-based team has amassed four victories, 14 podiums, and four pole positions.



The new DTM 2021 driver’s champion will be crowned tomorrow at the end of the season’s final race.

