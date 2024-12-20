AF Corse returns to the 24 Hours of Daytona with a brand new line-up

A year after the spectacular sprint that saw the number 21 Ferrari 296 GT3 finish the Daytona 24 Hours in second place in the GTD class, AF Corse will return to the start of the prestigious Florida marathon with a renewed crew.

As in 2024, the Prancing Horse car will feature AF Corse factory driver Simon Mann, fresh from his victory in the last round of the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMGT3 class. Alongside him will be official Ferrari drivers Alessandro Pier Guidi and Lilou Wadoux.

The crew will also be joined at the 24 Hours of Daytona by Kei Cozzolino, who in 2024 took second place in class with Mann himself, along with François Heriau and Miguel Molina.