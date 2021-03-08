AF Corse completes weekend Am sweep for Ferrari at Sonoma

AF Corse Ferrari wrapped up the 2021 season-opening Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS weekend with its second-consecutive Am class victory at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

It was an incident-free run for the tandem of Conrad Grunewald and Jean-Claude Saada, who placed 13th overall in the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

Grunewald passed three cars in his stint, getting up to eighth overall before pitting. Saada then ran a consistent stint to take the car to the finish.

Saada was involved in a major incident in Friday’s opening practice session that resulted in the team staying at the circuit until 3 a.m. before completing repairs. With the car back on track for Saturday’s qualifying and the two races, the AF Corse Ferrari performed flawlessly for the remainder of the event.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS next moves to Austin’s Circuit of The Americas for a double-header weekend on April 30-May 2.