ADAC GT Master 2019 - German ups and downs

Maranello 31 dicembre 2019

The Austrian team HB Racing enjoyed less success in the 2019 season of the ADAC GT Masters than it deserved. The German multi-champions Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch collected a final tally of 67 points after many top ten placings but no podium finishes. The pair - with respectively more than 130 and 150 starts to their names - faced high-level opponents, in a very competitive and spectacular series. The Balance of Performance severely impacted the early season results, while after Nürburgring, where the team recorded a seasonal best of fourth in Race 2, performances improved. However, in this case, a bit of bad luck or a few mistakes deprived the team of a well deserved podium. Despite the ups and downs, HB Racing closed with 88 points, just four lengths outside the top ten.