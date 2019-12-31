Maranello 31 dicembre 2019

The Austrian team HB Racing enjoyed less success in the 2019 season of the ADAC GT Masters than it deserved. The German multi-champions Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch collected a final tally of 67 points after many top ten placings but no podium finishes. The pair - with respectively more than 130 and 150 starts to their names - faced high-level opponents, in a very competitive and spectacular series. The Balance of Performance severely impacted the early season results, while after Nürburgring, where the team recorded a seasonal best of fourth in Race 2, performances improved. However, in this case, a bit of bad luck or a few mistakes deprived the team of a well deserved podium. Despite the ups and downs, HB Racing closed with 88 points, just four lengths outside the top ten.