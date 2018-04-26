26 aprile 2018

Maranello, 25 April 2018 – The ADAC GT Masters championship moves to Most for Round 2 of the 2018 season. More than 30 cars will battle it out on Saturday and Sunday on the circuit based in Czech Republic. Usual duo. Luca Ludwig and Dominik Schwager, who recently won at Monza the Blancpain Endurace Cup race on the Rinaldi Racing Ferrari in ProAm Cup class, will be driving the Ferrari 488 GT3 of HB Racing after the third place in Race-2 at Oschersleben in the first round of the season. History. Ferrari has never won a race at Most. The circuit was built between 1978 and 1983 on the site of a former brown coal surface mine, the Vrbenský mine. From 2014, under a new leadership, Autodrom Most continues to organize domestic as well as international races. Schedule. Qualifying 1 is on Saturday at 9.15, Race-1 is at 13.10. The same program is repeated on Sunday.