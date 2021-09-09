A Ferrari in round seven of NLS

One hundred and forty-three cars will line up for the Rowe 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen, round seven of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). Among them will be the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of WTM Powered by Phoenix in the SP9 Pro class.

The seventh round of the season takes place on Saturday 11 September with a six-hour endurance event featuring the #22 Ferrari of Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss and Jochen Krumbach. Together with Daniel Keilwitz, the crew starred in the 24 Hours of Barcelona in the 24 Series held last weekend. The German team was forced to retire after battling for several hours for overall victory.

On Saturday, Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss, and Jochen Krumbach will be back in the NLS Championship, hoping to secure a valuable result. In the last round, the 52nd Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy in July, the #22 Ferrari took fifth in class and eighth overall.

Meanwhile, the organisers have announced new point-scoring regulations for next season to increase the number of potential contenders for overall and class wins. Points will differ between races based on duration. Finally, the discard system will be introduced, meaning that only the best seven results out of the eight races on the season calendar will be counted.

Programme. The track activities will take place on Saturday 11 September. Qualifying will run from 8.30am to 10am, followed by the six-hour race from 12pm.