A cautious start for the Ferraris at Daytona

The 60th edition of the Daytona 24 Hours got underway at 13.40 in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd who took advantage of the sunny weather, albeit accompanied by cold temperatures, to watch the famed endurance classic, featuring over sixty cars on the grid.

The three Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s at the start, one in the GTD Pro class - that of Risi Competizione - and two in the GTD class - those of AF Corse and Cetilar Racing - got off to a good start. Alessandro Pier Guidi, who started in 11th position in the no. 62 Risi Competizone Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, gained one position after 30 minutes of racing, while Giorgio Sernagiotto gained two, moving up to tenth, while Luis Perez Companc occupies 20th place.