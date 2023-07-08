A 488 GTE on the second row at the Monza 6 Hours

The fifteen-minute qualifying session ended with the Richard Mille - AF Corse team-run Ferrari 488 GTE fourth at the chequered flag. Lining up at the start of the Monza 6 Hours, the fifth round of the FIA WEC, will be AF Corse’s number 54 and 21 488 GTE entries in seventh, eighth and ninth positions respectively, as well as Kessel Racing’s number 57.

The qualifying session at Brianza’s Temple of Speed to determine the starting grid for the LMGTE Am class was held mid-afternoon in dry track conditions, with air temperatures of 31.6°C and asphalt temperatures of over 52°C. The task of qualifying the cars – as stipulated in the rules – was left to the gentlemen drivers, The fastest Ferrari proved to be Luis Perez Companc’s number 83 – crewed alongside official drivers Alessio Rovera and Lilou Wadoux – who set a time of 1'48''221, 0''589 down on the number 85 Porsche, which will get the race underway from pole position.

Three grid places back will be the number 54 488 GTE thanks to the time registered by Thomas Flohr (1'48''599) which will allow the AF Corse car, shared with Davide Rigon and Francesco Castellacci, to set off from the fourth row, which will be completed by the Ferrari of Julien Piguet, who took the wheel in qualifying, Simon Mann and Ulysse de Pauw. Fifth row for the number 57 488 GTE in the yellow livery featuring Takeshi Kimura, Scott Huffaker and Kei Cozzolino,

The start of the Monza 6 Hours is scheduled for Sunday, 9 July at 12.30 (local time).