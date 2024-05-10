Qualifying for the third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, staged on the historic Spa-Francorchamps track, has concluded. On the 7.004-km circuit in the Ardennes, the number 54 crew managed to gain access to the Hyperpole with Thomas Flohr posting seventh place, while the number 55 Ferrari 296 LMGT3 driven by François Heriau finished the official qualifying session in fourteenth position.

Thomas Flohr, Vista AF Corse #54: “The feeling with the 296 LMGT3 is good, we used free practice to fine tune the setup of the car and in qualifying we managed to enter the Hyperpole without any problems. Tomorrow we will start from seventh position, the race is long but we have the potential to deliver a good performance.

François Heriau, Vista AF Corse #55: “I was disappointed not to have been able to grab the Hyperpole which would have allowed us to fight for the top ten positions on the grid. When we fitted the new set of tyres in Free Practice 3, the session was declared full course yellow (FCY), which didn't allow me to get the maximum confidence as the window for the use of this compound is not so long. In the six-hour race though, anything can happen. We will have to be good at tyre management to recover positions.”