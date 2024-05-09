Positive start for the 296 LMGT3s in free practice at Spa

The third round of the FIA World Endurance Championship kicked off at the historic Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium with the start of the first day of free practice. Both Ferrari 296 LMGT3s successfully completed their scheduled work, logging 63 laps (crew number 54) and 60 laps (crew number 55) respectively, gathering crucial data and insights in preparation for qualifying and the upcoming race.

Free Practice 1. Sunshine and pleasant weather marked the first session scheduled from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the air temperature stable around 18°C and track temperatures oscillating between 22°C and 26°C. Taking the second spot was the number 54 Ferrari 296 LMGT3, driven by Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Prancing Horse official driver Davide Rigon, who clocked a time of 2:21.220 on the fourth lap. Finishing in eleventh place was the crew of the number 55, with François Heriau, Simon Mann, and Ferrari official driver Alessio Rovera, who recorded a time of 2:22.467, courtesy of Rovera's performance on lap five.

Free Practice 2. The second free practice session enjoyed clear skies and maintained a steady air temperature of above 18°C, with the asphalt also stable at 26°C. Both Vista AF Corse crews dedicated their efforts to fine-tuning and optimising the set-up of the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s on the track ahead of qualify and the race: Simon Mann steered the number 55 car to a sixth-place finish, posting a time of 2:22.033, while Francesco Castellacci, in the number 54 car, took fourteenth place, registering a time of 2:23.005.

The programme. On Friday 10 May, the LMGT3s will be back on track for Free Practice 3, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and qualifying, from 2.45 p.m. to 3 p.m. The top ten cars will then make the cut for the Hyperpole, scheduled to get underway at 3.08 p.m. The 6 Hours of Spa will commence on Saturday 11 May at 1 p.m.