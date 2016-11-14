14 novembre 2016

Campagnano di Roma, 4 November 2016 - Official Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella partnered by Alex Moiseev and Marco Cioci, won the 26th edition of the 6 Hours of Rome in the GT3 class at the wheel of the 488 of Kaspersky Motorsport assisted by Spirit of Race. Start. Giancarlo Fisichella got off to the best start, attempting to pull away from the Ligier of Giorgio Mondini.Indeed, he was as much as 15 seconds ahead before the prototype regained first position overall while leaving the Ferrari in first place in the GT class and the Gold Cup. Jaime Melo came a little behind in the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Easy Race, along with Alex Frassineti, in the Lamborghini. The pair collided and were both to be forced into a pit stop. Finale. It was no change at the start of the last hour with Mondini intent on keeping a one-lap advantage over Cioci, who took over from Moiseev. The Ferrari led in the Gold Cup in the GT class ahead of the Lamborghini of Team Lazarus with Nathanael Berthon, Nicola De Marco and Artur Janosz. The other 488 GT3 of Easy Race with Melo, Ferdinando Geri and Nicholas Schiro came third. The entrance of the second safety car 18 minutes from the end, looked as if it may give Ferrari the overall victory although at the end Cioci had to be satisfied with a win in the GT class.