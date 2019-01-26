4 Hour Update: Ferraris Soldier on into Night at Daytona

Four Ferraris continued their fight into the night at the Daytona International Speedway. Three caution periods blighted what has otherwise been an aggressive start to the 24 hour classic. The first only 2.5 hours into the race lasted nearly 25 minutes, while the second occurred just over an hour later and the third just before the 4 hours had elapsed.

GTLM. The no. 62 Ferrari of Risi Competizione cycled through its four driver line up, after starting with Davide Rigon, then to James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and now Miguel Molina. After staying competitive through the first three hours, Risi pitted just before the second caution period and jumped the entire GTLM field. As the green flag continued, Miguel fell back to 3rd position before pitting to insert Davide Rigon back into the car.

GTD. Marcos Gomes did a stellar job in the no. 13 Via Italia Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 to establish a 9 second lead over the rest of the GT-Daytona category before handing over to Chico Longo. Chico, however, slipped back, ultimately settling in 21st position before handing over to Andrea Bertolini and Victor Franzoni before cycling back to Chico. The no. 51 Spirit of Race Ferrari also cycled through their full driver line up, with Paul Dalla Lana back in the car with 20 hours to go and the car running in 8th position. The no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari followed a slightly different strategy, with a long opening stint by Cooper MacNeil, who was relieved by Jeff Westphal and then Dominik Farnbacher. The car currently runs in 7th position.