Portimao, 25 August 2017 – The last race of this season's 24H Series will be held over the weekend at the Autodromo do Algarve in Portimao.

The calendar also includes two six-hour races at Spa-Francorchamps and a race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin (COTA) but these don't count towards the championship.

A6 class.

Two Ferrari crews will be on track in Portugal.

Regular championship competitor Scuderia Praha will be there with Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral, Matteo Malucelli and David Fumanelli.

The team is currently fifth in the standings, hampered by two zeros, but their win at Mugello in the second race of the season means they are still within reach of a great result.

The other Ferrari 488 GT3 will race in the colours of the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau, which has won a 6 Hours of Nurburgring this season with Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach.

They will be joined by Nico Menzel.

Programme.

The free practices are scheduled for 2 pm on Friday, followed by two qualifying sessions at 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm. There will also be a nighttime free practice session at 8:30 pm.

The 24 Hours of Portimao will start at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

Ferrari has won more than 15 races at Portimao, the first coming in 2008 in the GTB class when Alfredo Palencia and Antonio Puig triumphed with Palencia's F430 Challenge in the Spanish GT championship.

The most recent was in the 2010 Le Mans Series in the GT2 class with the F430 GTC team of AF Corse, driven by Gianmaria Bruni and Jaime Melo Jr.