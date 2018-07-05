05 luglio 2018

Maranello – Action in the 24H Series continues with the second edition of the 24 Hours of Portimao during the weekend. Teams and drivers who participated in the inaugural event last year were unanimously positive about the challenging circuit with plenty of undulation and its excellent facilities. Nice weather is again expected for this year’s edition. Last year the race was the last event of the season and Ferrari dominated in Portimao with a one-two finish: the Scuderia Praha 488 GT3 won in front of the Wochenspiegel Team Monschau sister car. A6 class. The A6 class will be setting the outright pace as always with a good mix of brands including the Ferrari of Scuderia Praha in the hands of Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. No other Ferrari will be on track this year as the German car will be racing the fourth round of the VLN championship on the Nordschleife. Schedule. Official track action for the 24 Hours of Portimao gets underway on Friday with free practice from 13.30 to 14.50, followed by qualifying from 16.20 to 16.50 and night practice from 20.30 to 22. Pre-race activities start on Sunday, at 14, with the race running from 3 pm.