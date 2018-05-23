23 maggio 2018

Imola, 23 May 2018 - Action in the 24H Series championship continues at a venue that has a long heritage in motor racing. The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola will be hosting the second running of the 12 Hours of Imola. Over 50 cars are expected on the grid for the event that marks the third round of the series. GT field. In the GT field, the A6 class includes many familiar teams with GT3 machinery including the Scuderia Praha Ferrari 488 GT3 that will be driven by Jiri Pisarik, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli. The Czech team will have to face the opponents with Audi, Mercedes and Porsche cars. Last year, German team, Car Collection Motorsport, won the inaugural 12 Hours of Imola and caused quite a stir by becoming the first A6-Am team to score an outright win in 2017. The winning pro crew was the Scuderia Praha one. The team will be back to defend its success. First win in 1954. Ferrari won for the first time at Imola in 1954 thanks to the 500 Mondial of Scuderia Ferrari driven by Umberto Maglioli. During the years, more than 60 more victories came. The last one is from this year’s Italian GT championship, when Stefano Gai and Giancarlo Fisichella on the Scuderia Baldini 27 Network 488 GT3. Streaming and schedule. Live timing and live streaming of the race will be available on the series’ website. Qualifying will be at 12 on Friday, the race start is scheduled at 15.30. The race will be stopped after four hours, and the final eight will start on Saturday at 11.30.