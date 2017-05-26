26 maggio 2017

Nürburg, 26 May 2017 – After a break of some years a Ferrari, the 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau with the assistance of Rinaldi Racing, will be competing in the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, one of the world's toughest races. The No. 22 car will be starting from pole position. The crew. The 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau will be crewed by four Germans of whom Daniel Keilwitz is the most famous, with seven editions of the 24 Hours to his name and a pair of sixth places his best result. Oliver Kainz who has raced in the thirteen 24 Hours on the Eifel track also has sixth as a best result. The third crewmember, Jochen Krumbach, also with 13 editions, managed a second place in 2008. The last of the quartet is Georg Weiss, the deus ex machina of the team, has appeared in 12 editions of the race, with seventh his best result. Programme and previous races. The race will start on Saturday at 3:30 pm. Ferrari has never won the race, but this is mainly because for a long time the competition was reserved for touring cars. In contrast, Maranello boasts over 60 victories on the German track, the first in the 1952 Grand Prix by Piero Carini with a 340 America, the latest in April in the VLN championship by the 458 Italia of NGK Spark Plug driven by Mike Jager, Christian Kohlhaas and Stephan Kohler.