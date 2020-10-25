24 Hours of Spa, situation after twelve hours

The Ferrari no. 51 of AF Corse led at mid-race, after an intense battle with the Mercedes-AMG of Akka ASP.

On lap 241, a very quick James Calado took the lead with a fantastic passing move against Felipe Fraga at Les Combes. He then handed the wheel to Alessandro Pier Guidi who held first position at the stroke of the twelfth hour. The Italian was thirteen seconds ahead of the Lamborghini no. 63 with which he had previously fought in a splendid duel. The race of car no. 72, further complicated by a second drive-through, was in thirteenth, with Sergey Sirotkin at the wheel, while HubAuto no. 27 continued its progression in seventeenth place.

In the Pro-Am class, Giancarlo Fisichella led with the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Sky Tempesta Racing, while the two AF Corse and Rinaldi Racing cars lay in sixth and seventh.

