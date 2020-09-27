24 Hours of Nürburgring, after 19 hours

The 24 Hours of Nürburgring resumed at 8am on Sunday morning after the red flag had come out shortly before 11pm on Saturday. The all-night stop was due to poor weather, which made it too dangerous to continue, especially at night. Rain had dominated proceedings from the start, but the situation worsened after sunset. With the asphalt unable to drain the water and visibility close to zero, the race officials waved the red flag a few minutes before 11pm, on lap 39. Given the unpromising forecast, they decided to wait for daylight so the race officially resumed at 8am after a lap behind the safety car. The cars took to the track an hour earlier to test the asphalt and warm up the engines. Jonathan Hirschi in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Octane 126 made the best possible start from the front row, passing Maro Engel in the early stages. However, the weather immediately created problems. Shortly after the race resumed, Ferrari no. 26 began to lose ground due to tyre problems, dropping back to the middle of the standings. After Hirschi’s stint, Simon Trummer, Luca Ludwig and Björn Grossmann took turns in the driver’s seat. Behind the wheel again this morning, Hirschi set off from twenty-second place in class and twenty-third overall. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 no. 16 of Racing One started from the thirteenth row. The drivers Jules Szymkowiak, Stephan Köhler, Christian Kohlhaas and Nikolaj Rogivue took turns in the first part of the race. Szymkowiak took over at 8am with the car twenty-first in class and twenty-second overall. Despite the long break, the race will finish as planned at 3:30pm.