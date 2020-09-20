24 Hours of Le Mans, situation after 18 hours

The thrilling duel between Ferrari and Aston Martin continues with the crews of no. 51 and 97 swapping the lead of the LMGTE Pro class. At the stroke of the eighteenth hour, Calado was chasing Lynn who topped the standings while Rigon had climbed to fourth position. Gounon was behind him in the 488 GTE di Risi Competizione. In the LMGTE Am class, Collard put in an excellent stint, finishing in second, partly driven by the fast pace of Ledogar who is on his tail, albeit lapped. In the standings, in reality, he is behind Root in the Ferrari of JMW Motorsport, who leads the small group of 488 GTEs including Iron Lynx no. 85, HubAuto Racing no. 60, AF Corse no. 54, and the Red River Sport car. However, Iron Lynx's third car, which had led the race with Andrea Piccini, has retired.