02 febbraio 2017

Paris, 2 February 2017 - The list of crews who will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 17 and 18 June has been unveiled in Paris. Ferraris will account for eleven of the 60 cars lining up at the start. The provisional list includes three Prancing Horse cars in the GTE-Pro class while eight will battle it out in the GTE-Am class, where Ferrari arrives as defending champion after Scuderia Corsa's triumph in the 2016 edition with Bill Sweedler, Jeff Segal and Townsend Bell. GTE-Pro. The GTE-Pro class will of course include the two AF Corse 488 GTEs, which, as usual, will bear the numbers 51 and 71. The cars will compete in the entire FIA World Endurance Championship in which last year Maranello won the World Cup for Manufacturer and that from 2017 will become a real World Championship title. The Sarthe classic will also see the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione, second last year with Toni Vilander, Giancarlo Fisichella and Matteo Malucelli. GTE-Am. Eight Ferraris will take part in the GTE-Am class. Two will compete for the full season: that of Spirit of Race, with Switzerland's Thomas Flohr as a gentleman driver, and the Clearwater Racing car with Singapore's Mok Weng Sun driving. Three other 488 GTEs and one 458 Italia GTE will join them for the French marathon in June. Two cars will compete under the flag of the US team Scuderia Corsa: with Denmark's Christina Nielsen, winner in the GTD class of the 2016 IMSA SportsCar Championship, on her second outing at Le Mans, while the other will be driven by the USA's Cooper MacNeil, who competed in the Ferrari Challenge at the Finali Mondiali in Daytona. Asia and Europe. The four remaining Ferraris represent two Asian and two European teams. Clearwater Racing will redouble its efforts for the 24 Hours race while China will be represented by DH Racing, which has just won the Asian Le Mans Series championship with Italy's Michele Rugolo. The European teams will be Spirit of Race, with a second car for Duncan Cameron, and JMW Motorsport, with a 458 Italia driven by Robert Smith. ELMS. The cars competing in the European Le Mans Series were also announced. Three Ferraris will race in this championship, which gives the winning team the right to compete at Le Mans. There will be two 488s of Spirit of Race, that of Cameron, and another for Gianluca Roda, plus the 458 Italia of JMW Motorsport.