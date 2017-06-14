14 giugno 2017

Le Mans, 14 June 2017 - The Medical Delegate at the 24 Hours of Le Mans declared that "driver Lucas Di Grassi is not allowed to take part in the event for medical reasons" after suffering an injury to his right ankle in recent days. Michele Rugolo will take his place in the AF Corse No. 51 Ferrari 488 GTE car alongside James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi. This season the 34-year-old driver from Montebelluna won the Asian Le Mans Series with the 488 GT3 of DH Racing and is currently third in the Blancpain Endurance Cup in which he is driving a 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race together with Pasin Lathouras and Pier Guidi. Rugolo will be contesting the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the fifth time, his best achievement in the French marathon being a third place in GTE-Am class in the 2012 edition on the Krohn Racing Ferrari.