29 gennaio 2017

Daytona Beach, 28 Jan 2017 - The 24 Hours of Daytona has hit the one-quarter mark with the Ferraris of Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa in the top positions. The 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa, with official Maranello driver Sam Bird currently at the wheel, leads the GTD class. However, the Florida adventure is already over for its Spirit of Race sister car. The car had to stop after a sensor signal indicated an engine problem that, at least for the moment, has not yet been identified. GLTM. Ferrari no. 62 of Risi Competizione was in a long battle for first place in the GTLM class before it was hit with a drive through penalty for a pit stop infringement. Before the problem in the pits Giancarlo Fisichella had a scare when Porsche no. 73 failed to notice that the Italian driver was about to lap it. The two cars bumped but Fisichella was able to continue without too many problems. Rain. At the stroke of the sixth hour of the race the heavens opened above the Daytona circuit. Neither Ferrari decided to stop to change tyres, counting on the fact that it would only be a short downpour.