27 gennaio 2018

Daytona, 27 Jan 2018 - The 2018 edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona got underway at 2:40 pm local time. Two Ferraris lead the field in the GTD class. Miguel Molina, at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Risi Competizione, started by immediately overtaking Daniel Serra in the sister car of Spirit of Race. The two Scuderia Corsa Ferraris are respectively in seventh, with Sam Bird making up seven positions, and in ninth with Alessandro Balzan. GTLM. In the GTLM class the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione is placed seventh, the same position in which it started, with Vilander in the driver’s seat. After a shower just before the race, the track dried quickly and the temperatures rose but humidity remains high.