Coletta, historic victories with an eye to the future

The Competizioni GT department has enjoyed a magical August, marked by total domination of the world’s two most famous endurance races, the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. These events stand out in a busy sporting calendar featuring intense challenges with the world’s most prestigious car brands. After the heart-stopping victory at the Belgian 24 Hours, the triumph at the Le Mans marathon might seem less intense, but the excitement that coursed through the AF Corse and Ferrari pits tells a different story.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the mother of all the world’s endurance races and today is a very satisfying day, just one month after our triumph in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps”, commented Antonello Coletta, Head of Attività Sportive GT. “We are delighted and proud of our team and drivers. We dominated the race from start to finish due to an excellent strategy by our AF Corse team that once again allowed us to celebrate a win on this important track”.

One race, two triumphs: the LMGTE Pro and LMGTE Am classes showcased the incredible competitiveness of the 488, a car whose effectiveness and performance are difficult to overstate. This August’s victories in both GTE and GT3 Evo 2020 configurations, complemented by the wins in the DTM’s debut year, do not represent a point of arrival, if anything, the opposite. “This victory is an incentive to do even better, especially with a view to 2023, when we take part in the Hypercar Class”.