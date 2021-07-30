Ferrari drivers’ comments post Super Pole

The Ferraris of Iron Lynx secured the seventh and ninth rows at the end of a particularly difficult session to decide the starting grid for the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, the two drivers selected to challenge for pole position in the Belgian classic, commented on their performances after stepping out of their 488 GT3 Evo 2020s.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Iron Lynx #51: “From my point of view, the Super Pole went pretty well. We did what we expected. I anticipated such a gap because of the Balance of Performance. So, there wasn’t much that could be done. We worked well with the team, and being the fastest of the Ferrari drivers was the best result I could have hoped for today”.

Davide Rigon, Iron Lynx #71: “A slightly bitter Super Pole for me. I didn’t have a good rapport with the car, especially regarding the response of the rear suspension. We made a small change before the session, but it didn’t pay off. In the first attempt, I drove with a bit of margin, trying to avoid the track limits, while in the second attempt, I tried everything and unfortunately couldn’t keep the car within the track limits at Turn 9. Now we are focusing on the race and trying to adjust our car’s set-up again”.