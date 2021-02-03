It was a mixed season for the Ferraris in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the SRO series that includes some of the world’s most demanding endurance races. The Maranello cars only took part in some of the four events, recording their best result of the season at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Nicklas Nielsen crossed the line a disappointing fifth.

At the same time, in the Pro-Am class, the Sky Tempesta Racing car finished the Belgian marathon in second with Chris Froggatt, Eddie Cheever, Giancarlo Fisichella and Jonathan Hui. Alessandro Balzan, Martin Fuentes and Mark Issa recorded a similar result in the 488 GT3 of Squadra Corse at the 8 Hours of Indianapolis, also in the Pro-Am class. A retirement following a qualifying accident for HubAuto Corsa’s Ferrari at the Bathurst 12 Hour and an absence from the final round in South Africa rounded off a year best quickly forgotten.

