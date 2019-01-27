16 Hour Update: the skies open and Pier Guidi takes the lead

Sixteen hours into the 24 Hours of Daytona, Alessandro Pier Guidi is leading the GTLM class. The heavy rain that started falling with ten hours to go has further complicated the race, currently under the safety car due to an accident involving Tommy Milner’s Corvette.

GTLM. The rain forecast at around 5am bore fruit and the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione took full advantage of the situation. After replacing Davide Rigon, James Calado produced an extraordinary performance in dangerous conditions to build up a lead of almost 20 seconds over his nearest pursuer in the class. However, the eleventh safety car of the race frustrated all this effort by compacting the group, even though Alessandro Pier Guidi, who replaced Calado, remains firmly in first place.

GTD. After being up among the leaders with Cooper MacNeil, Ferrari no. 63 is continuing to do well with Jeff Westphal, who took the class lead before losing ground slightly, while remaining in contact with race leaders. At the last stop, the Scuderia Corsa team also changed drivers, with Dominik Farnbacher taking over. Andrea Bertolini, in the 488 GT3 of Via Italia Racing, is putting in a great stint in the rain, even though he remains back in fourteenth. Dalla Lana's car no. 51 is still in the pits.