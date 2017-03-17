17 marzo 2017

Sebring, 17 March 2017 – Qualifying for Saturday’s 12 Hours of Sebring produced similar results for the two Ferrari 488s that will take the green flag for Saturday’s classic endurance contest. GT-LeMans. Giancarlo Fisichella took the no. 62 Risi Competizone Ferrari 488 GTE to tenth in the GT-LeMans field, circulating the 3.7-mile circuit 1:57.203. The team is chasing its fourth victory at Sebring. GT-Daytona. Christina Nielsen drove then no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 to tenth on the grid in the GT-Daytona field with a time of 2:01.628. Drivers. Christina Nielsen will share the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 with Alessandro Balzan and Matteo Cressoni, who joined them at the 24 Hours of Daytona, will complete the driver trio. Fisichella will share the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE with James Calado and Toni Vilander – the trio that captured third place at Daytona. Schedule. The 12 Hours of Sebring will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 beginning at 12:30 PM ET and ending at 11:00 PM ET. It will be streamed in its entirety at IMSA.TV as well as on the FOX Sports GO app with FS1 authentication, beginning at 10:30 AM ET.