Maranello 12 marzo 2020

Following the announcement of restrictions on non-US citizens travelling from Europe to the United States, the FIA WEC organisers issued an official statement announcing the cancellation of the 1000 Miles of Sebring, scheduled for 20 March. The tests due to take place at the Florida circuit on 14 and 15 March have also been cancelled. At the same time, IMSA has elected to postpone the 12 Hours until November 11-14.